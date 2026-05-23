Chennai

Chennai: Gold prices dip on May 23; check latest rates

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: Gold has decreased by Rs 400 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 50 per gram on May 23 in the city.

The yellow metal now costs Rs 1,17,840 per sovereign and Rs 14,730 per gram.

On May 22, gold was sold at Rs 1,18,240 per sovereign and Rs 14,780 per gram.

Silver prices remain unchanged

Silver prices remained unchanged on May 23. The metal is being sold at Rs 295 per gram (Rs 2,95,000 per kg).

On May 22, silver was sold at Rs 295 per gram (Rs 2,95,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,520 per sovereign (Rs 8,940 per gram) on May 23, 2025, to Rs 1,17,840 per sovereign (Rs 14,730 per gram) on May 23, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 46,320 or about 64.76%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

May 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,730

May 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,240 | 1 gram - Rs 14,780

May 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,810

May 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,750

May 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,960 | 1 gram - Rs 14,870

Silver price over the last five days:

May 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295

May 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295

May 21, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

May 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285

May 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300

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Silver price in Chennai
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