Chennai: Gold prices dip on May 23; check latest rates

CHENNAI: Gold has decreased by Rs 400 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 50 per gram on May 23 in the city.
The yellow metal now costs Rs 1,17,840 per sovereign and Rs 14,730 per gram.
On May 22, gold was sold at Rs 1,18,240 per sovereign and Rs 14,780 per gram.
Silver prices remained unchanged on May 23. The metal is being sold at Rs 295 per gram (Rs 2,95,000 per kg).
On May 22, silver was sold at Rs 295 per gram (Rs 2,95,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,520 per sovereign (Rs 8,940 per gram) on May 23, 2025, to Rs 1,17,840 per sovereign (Rs 14,730 per gram) on May 23, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 46,320 or about 64.76%.
May 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,730
May 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,240 | 1 gram - Rs 14,780
May 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,810
May 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,750
May 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,960 | 1 gram - Rs 14,870
May 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295
May 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295
May 21, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
May 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285
May 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300