Chennai: Gold hits record Rs 89,000 on Oct 6 evening, prices up by 56% in 2025

CHENNAI: Continuing the recent pattern of evening gains, the price of 22-carat gold in Chennai rose by Rs 520 Monday evening (Oct 6), reaching a new all-time high of Rs 89,000 per sovereign (1 sovereign = 8 gram). Accordingly, the per-gram rate rose by Rs 65 to Rs 11,125.

This morning, gold surged by Rs 880 per sovereign, reaching a record Rs 88,480, while the gram rate rose by Rs 110 to Rs 11,060. On October 4 (Saturday), gold had increased by Rs 400 per sovereign to Rs 87,600, equivalent to Rs 10,950 per gram.

Looking at how far gold sovereign prices have climbed in 2025, from Rs 57,200 at the start of the year to Rs 89,000 today (Oct 6), that's a whopping increase of Rs 31,800, or about 56%.

While the gold price has been inching forward for most of the year, what triggered the recent rally is the trade war that US President Donald Trump unleashed on the world, including India.

From Rs 57,200 per sovereign on January 1, it touched Rs 63,240 by February 5, and Rs 66,400 by March 14 after a single-day gain of Rs 1,440. On April 22, it jumped Rs 2,200 to Rs 74,320. The Rs 75,000 mark was crossed twice — on July 23 and August 6, at Rs 75,040.

In September alone, gold prices surged by over Rs 9,000. From Rs 77,640 per sovereign (Rs 9,705 per gram) on September 1, it soared to Rs 86,880 per sovereign (Rs 10,860 per gram) on September 30, marking a rise of Rs 9,240 per sovereign and Rs 1,155 per gram.

On the other hand, the price of silver also increased in the evening session by Re 1, and now costs Rs 167/gram.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

October 4, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 87,600, 1 gram: Rs 10,950

October 3, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 87,200, 1 gram: Rs 10,900

October 2, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 87,600, 1 gram: Rs 10,950

October 1, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 87,600, 1 gram: Rs 10,950

September 30, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 86,880, 1 gram: Rs 10,860

Silver price over the last five days:

October 4, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 165

October 3, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 162

October 2, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 164

October 1, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 161

September 30, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 161