Chennai: Gold, silver edge lower after sharp swings on March 24, 2026; Check how much they cost

CHENNAI: A day after gold prices fluctuated across three sessions, with the last ending in a surge of Rs 5,360 per sovereign (8 grams), gold has dipped again by Rs 2,720 on March 24.
The shiny metal is now priced at Rs 1,04,000 per sovereign and Rs 13,000 per gram, a fall of Rs 340.
On March 23, in the final session, the yellow metal was priced at Rs 1,06,720 per sovereign and Rs 13,340 per gram.
Since March 12, gold prices have been on a free fall amid the ongoing war in West Asia, and the March 18 US Federal Reserve decision to keep interest rates unchanged at 3.5-3.75%.
Silver prices decreased by Rs 10 in the evening session, selling for Rs 240 (Rs 2,40,000 per kg) on March 23. On March 23, silver was priced at Rs 250.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 65,720 per sovereign (Rs 8,215 per gram) on March 24, 2025, to Rs 1,04,000 per sovereign (Rs 13,000 per gram) on March 24, 2026, evening, marking an increase of Rs 38,280 or about 58.24%.
March 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,720 | 1 gram - Rs 13,340 per gram
March 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,960 | 1 gram - Rs 13,620 per gram
March 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,11,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,950 per gram
March 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,11,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,900 per gram
March 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,570 per gram
March 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250
March 21, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250
March 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
March 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 265
March 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275