Chennai

Chennai: Gold gets cheaper by Rs 5,360 a sovereign on March 19, 2026 after US Fed decision

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Representative image for Gold
Representative image for Gold PTI
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CHENNAI: Gold prices in the city fell by Rs 3,200 per sovereign (8 grams) on Thursday evening (March 19), after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at 3.5-3.75% amid inflation concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia war.

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,11,200 per sovereign and Rs 13,900 per gram, marking a decrease of Rs 400.

In the morning session, gold was priced at Rs 1,14,400 per sovereign and Rs 14,300 per gram, taking the total decline for the day to Rs 5,360 per sovereign.

The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,11,200 per sovereign and Rs 13,900 per gram, after a decrease of Rs 400.

During the morning session, gold was priced at Rs 1,14,400 per sovereign and Rs 14,300 per gram.

Silver remains stable

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable on March 19 evening, trading at Rs 265 (Rs 2,65,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 66,320 per sovereign (Rs 8,290 per gram) on March 19, 2025, to Rs 1,11,200 per sovereign (Rs 13,900 per gram) on March 19, 2026, evening, marking an increase of Rs 44,880 or about 67.67%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

March 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,570 per gram

March 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,650 per gram

March 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,680 | 1 gram - Rs 14,710 per gram

March 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,080 | 1 gram - Rs 14,760 per gram

March 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,900 per gram

Silver price over the last five days:

March 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275

March 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280

March 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 276

March 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280

March 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

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