Chennai: Gold gets cheaper by Rs 5,360 a sovereign on March 19, 2026 after US Fed decision

CHENNAI: Gold prices in the city fell by Rs 3,200 per sovereign (8 grams) on Thursday evening (March 19), after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at 3.5-3.75% amid inflation concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia war.

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,11,200 per sovereign and Rs 13,900 per gram, marking a decrease of Rs 400.