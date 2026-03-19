Chennai: Gold gets cheaper by Rs 5,360 a sovereign on March 19, 2026 after US Fed decision

CHENNAI: Gold prices in the city fell by Rs 3,200 per sovereign (8 grams) on Thursday evening (March 19), after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at 3.5-3.75% amid inflation concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia war.
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,11,200 per sovereign and Rs 13,900 per gram, marking a decrease of Rs 400.
In the morning session, gold was priced at Rs 1,14,400 per sovereign and Rs 14,300 per gram, taking the total decline for the day to Rs 5,360 per sovereign.
The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,11,200 per sovereign and Rs 13,900 per gram, after a decrease of Rs 400.
During the morning session, gold was priced at Rs 1,14,400 per sovereign and Rs 14,300 per gram.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable on March 19 evening, trading at Rs 265 (Rs 2,65,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 66,320 per sovereign (Rs 8,290 per gram) on March 19, 2025, to Rs 1,11,200 per sovereign (Rs 13,900 per gram) on March 19, 2026, evening, marking an increase of Rs 44,880 or about 67.67%.
March 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,570 per gram
March 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,650 per gram
March 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,680 | 1 gram - Rs 14,710 per gram
March 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,080 | 1 gram - Rs 14,760 per gram
March 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,900 per gram
March 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275
March 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280
March 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 276
March 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280
March 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290