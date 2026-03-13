Chennai

Chennai gold plunges by Rs 560, while silver remains stable on March 13,2026; check how much they cost

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Image of a woman checking a gold chain at a jewelry showroom used for representative purpose
CHENNAI: Gold price decreased in the city on Friday (March 13), by Rs 1200 per sovereign (8 grams), on the fourteenth day of the West Asia war.

The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,19,200 per sovereign and Rs 14,900 per gram, marking a decrease of Rs 560.

On March 12, a day earlier, gold cost Rs 1,19,760 per sovereign and 14,970 per gram.

Silver prices stable

Silver remains stable at Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg) on March 13.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 64,960 per sovereign (Rs 8,120 per gram) on March 13, 2025, to Rs 1,19,200 per sovereign (Rs 14,900 per gram) on March 13, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 54,240, or about 83.49%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

March 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,760| 1 gram - Rs 14,970

March 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,960| 1 gram - Rs 15,120

March 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,960 | 1 gram - Rs15,050

March 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,600| 1 gram - Rs 14,950

March 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,400 | 1 gram - Rs 15,050

Silver price over the last five days:

March 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

March 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300

March 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300

March 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

March 7, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

