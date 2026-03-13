Chennai gold plunges by Rs 560, while silver remains stable on March 13,2026; check how much they cost

CHENNAI: Gold price decreased in the city on Friday (March 13), by Rs 1200 per sovereign (8 grams), on the fourteenth day of the West Asia war.
The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,19,200 per sovereign and Rs 14,900 per gram, marking a decrease of Rs 560.
On March 12, a day earlier, gold cost Rs 1,19,760 per sovereign and 14,970 per gram.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 64,960 per sovereign (Rs 8,120 per gram) on March 13, 2025, to Rs 1,19,200 per sovereign (Rs 14,900 per gram) on March 13, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 54,240, or about 83.49%.
March 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,760| 1 gram - Rs 14,970
March 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,960| 1 gram - Rs 15,120
March 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,960 | 1 gram - Rs15,050
March 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,600| 1 gram - Rs 14,950
March 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,400 | 1 gram - Rs 15,050
March 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
March 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300
March 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300
March 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
March 7, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290