Chennai gold price dips by Rs 1200, silver costs Rs 290 per gram on March 12, 2026

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
CHENNAI: Gold  price decreased in the city on Thursday (March 12), by Rs 1200 per sovereign (8 grams), on the thirteenth day of the West Asia war.

The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,19,760 per sovereign and Rs 14,970 per gram, marking a decrease of Rs 150.

On March 11, a day earlier, gold cost Rs 1,20,960 per sovereign and 15,120 per gram.

Silver prices decrease

Silver decreased by Rs.10 to be priced at Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg) on March 12. A day earlier silver was priced at Rs 300 per gram

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 64,520 per sovereign (Rs 8,065 per gram) on March 12, 2025, to Rs 1,19,760 per sovereign (Rs 14,970 per gram) on March 12, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 55,240, or about 85.61%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

March 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,960| 1 gram - Rs 15,120

March 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,960 | 1 gram - Rs15,050

March 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,600| 1 gram - Rs 14,950

March 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,400 | 1 gram - Rs 15,050

March 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,680| 1 gram - Rs 14,960

Silver price over the last five days:

March 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300

March 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300

March 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

March 7, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

March 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

