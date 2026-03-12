Chennai gold price dips by Rs 1200, silver costs Rs 290 per gram on March 12, 2026

CHENNAI: Gold price decreased in the city on Thursday (March 12), by Rs 1200 per sovereign (8 grams), on the thirteenth day of the West Asia war.
The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,19,760 per sovereign and Rs 14,970 per gram, marking a decrease of Rs 150.
On March 11, a day earlier, gold cost Rs 1,20,960 per sovereign and 15,120 per gram.
Silver decreased by Rs.10 to be priced at Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg) on March 12. A day earlier silver was priced at Rs 300 per gram
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 64,520 per sovereign (Rs 8,065 per gram) on March 12, 2025, to Rs 1,19,760 per sovereign (Rs 14,970 per gram) on March 12, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 55,240, or about 85.61%.
March 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,960| 1 gram - Rs 15,120
March 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,960 | 1 gram - Rs15,050
March 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,600| 1 gram - Rs 14,950
March 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,400 | 1 gram - Rs 15,050
March 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,680| 1 gram - Rs 14,960
March 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300
March 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300
March 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
March 7, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
March 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290