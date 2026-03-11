Chennai

Chennai: Gold continues to get costlier while silver remains stable on March 11, 2026; check how much they cost

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
CHENNAI: Gold continued to surge in the city on Wednesday (March 11), rising by Rs 560 per sovereign (8 grams) on the twelfth day of the West Asia war.

The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,20,960 per sovereign and Rs 15,120 per gram, an increase of Rs 70

On March 10, a day earlier, gold cost Rs 1,20,400 per sovereign and Rs 15,050 per gram.

Silver prices stable

Silver remains stable at Rs 300 per gram (Rs 3,00,000 per kg) on March 11.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 64,160 per sovereign (Rs 8,020 per gram) on March 11, 2025, to Rs 1,20,960 per sovereign (Rs 15,120 per gram) on March 11, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 56,800, or about 88.52%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

March 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,960 | 1 gram - Rs 15,050

March 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,600| 1 gram - Rs 14,950

March 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,400 | 1 gram - Rs 15,050

March 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,680| 1 gram - Rs 14,960

March 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,960| 1 gram - Rs 15,120

Silver price over the last five days:

March 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300

March 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

March 7, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

March 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

March 5, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295

