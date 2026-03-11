Chennai: Gold continues to get costlier while silver remains stable on March 11, 2026; check how much they cost

CHENNAI: Gold continued to surge in the city on Wednesday (March 11), rising by Rs 560 per sovereign (8 grams) on the twelfth day of the West Asia war.
The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,20,960 per sovereign and Rs 15,120 per gram, an increase of Rs 70
On March 10, a day earlier, gold cost Rs 1,20,400 per sovereign and Rs 15,050 per gram.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 64,160 per sovereign (Rs 8,020 per gram) on March 11, 2025, to Rs 1,20,960 per sovereign (Rs 15,120 per gram) on March 11, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 56,800, or about 88.52%.
March 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,960 | 1 gram - Rs 15,050
March 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,600| 1 gram - Rs 14,950
March 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,400 | 1 gram - Rs 15,050
March 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,680| 1 gram - Rs 14,960
March 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,960| 1 gram - Rs 15,120
March 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300
March 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
March 7, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
March 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
March 5, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295