Chennai gold price jumps by Rs 5,200 on February 28 noon as US and Israel attack Iran

CHENNAI: Gold surged by Rs 2,800 per sovereign in the afternoon session on Saturday (February 28, 2026), shortly after both the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran. The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,24,600 per sovereign and Rs 15,550 per gram, up by Rs 350.
In the morning session, the sovereign rate was Rs 1,21,600 and Rs 15,200 was the per gram rate.
Overall, gold has risen by Rs 5,200 per sovereign in a single day.
Yesterday, on February 27, gold cost Rs 1,19,200 per sovereign and Rs 14,900 per gram.
Silver also increased by Rs 20 to Rs 320 per gram (Rs 3,20,000 per kg) on February 28 afternoon. A gram had cost Rs 295 yesterday.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 63,680 per sovereign (Rs 7,960 per gram) on February 28, 2025, to Rs 1,24,600 per sovereign (Rs 15,550 per gram) on the afternoon of February 28, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 60,920, or about 95.66%.
February 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,200| 1 gram- Rs 14,900
February 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,360| 1 gram- Rs 14,920
February 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,440| 1 gram- Rs 14,930
February 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,120| 1 gram- Rs 14,890
February 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,18,880| 1 gram- Rs 14,860
February 27, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 295
February 26, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 295
February 25, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 295
February 24, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 290
February 23, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300