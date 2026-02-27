Gold dips as silver remains stable on February 27, 2026; check how much they cost

CHENNAI: Gold prices slipped for the second consecutive day in the city, falling by Rs 160 per sovereign (8 grams) on February 27.
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,19,200 per sovereign and Rs 14,900 per gram, down by Rs 20.
On February 26, 22-carat-gold was priced at Rs 1,19,360 per sovereign and Rs 14,920 per gram.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 64,080 per sovereign (Rs 8,010 per gram) on February 27, 2025, to Rs 1,19,200 per sovereign (Rs 14,900 per gram) on February 27, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 55,120, or about 86%.
February 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,360| 1 gram- Rs 14,920
February 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,440| 1 gram- Rs 14,930
February 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,120| 1 gram- Rs 14,890
February 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,18,880| 1 gram- Rs 14,860
February 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,17,440| 1 gram- Rs 14,680
February 26, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 295
February 25, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 295
February 24, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 290
February 23, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300
February 21, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 290