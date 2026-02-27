Gold dips as silver remains stable on February 27, 2026; check how much they cost

Chennai

CHENNAI: Gold prices slipped for the second consecutive day in the city, falling by Rs 160 per sovereign (8 grams) on February 27.

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,19,200 per sovereign and Rs 14,900 per gram, down by Rs 20.

On February 26, 22-carat-gold was priced at Rs 1,19,360 per sovereign and Rs 14,920 per gram.

Silver prices stable

Silver remains stable at Rs 295 per gram (Rs 2,95,000 per kg) on February 27.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 64,080 per sovereign (Rs 8,010 per gram) on February 27, 2025, to Rs 1,19,200 per sovereign (Rs 14,900 per gram) on February 27, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 55,120, or about 86%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

February 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,360| 1 gram- Rs 14,920

February 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,440| 1 gram- Rs 14,930

February 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,120| 1 gram- Rs 14,890

February 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,18,880| 1 gram- Rs 14,860

February 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,17,440| 1 gram- Rs 14,680

Silver price over the last five days:

February 26, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 295

February 25, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 295

February 24, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 290

February 23, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300

February 21, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 290

