Chennai: Gold eases while silver holds steady on February 26, 2026; check how much they cost

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Representative image for Gold PTI
CHENNAI: Gold has dropped by Rs 80 per sovereign (8grams) in the city on February 26.

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,19,360 per sovereign and Rs 14,920 per gram, down by 10.

On February 25, 22-carat-gold was priced at Rs 1,19,440 per sovereign and Rs 14,930 per gram.

Silver prices stable

Silver remains stable at Rs 295 per gram (Rs 2,95,000 per kg) on February 26.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 64,400 per sovereign (Rs 8,050 per gram) on February 26, 2025, to Rs 1,19,360 per sovereign (Rs 14,920 per gram) on February 26, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 54,960, or about 85.34%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

February 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,440| 1 gram- Rs 14,930

February 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,120| 1 gram- Rs 14,890

February 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,18,880| 1 gram- Rs 14,860

February 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,17,440| 1 gram- Rs 14,680

February 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,15,360| 1 gram- Rs 14,420

Silver price over the last five days:

February 25, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 295

February 24, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 290

February 23, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300

February 21, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 290

February 20, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 270

