Chennai: Gold eases while silver holds steady on February 26, 2026; check how much they cost

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,19,360 per sovereign and Rs 14,920 per gram, down by 10.
On February 25, 22-carat-gold was priced at Rs 1,19,440 per sovereign and Rs 14,930 per gram.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 64,400 per sovereign (Rs 8,050 per gram) on February 26, 2025, to Rs 1,19,360 per sovereign (Rs 14,920 per gram) on February 26, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 54,960, or about 85.34%.
February 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,440| 1 gram- Rs 14,930
February 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,120| 1 gram- Rs 14,890
February 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,18,880| 1 gram- Rs 14,860
February 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,17,440| 1 gram- Rs 14,680
February 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,15,360| 1 gram- Rs 14,420
February 25, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 295
February 24, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 290
February 23, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300
February 21, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 290
February 20, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 270