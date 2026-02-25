Gold and silver get costlier on February 25, 2026; check how much they cost

Chennai

CHENNAI: Gold continued to climb in the city, surging by Rs 320 per sovereign (8 grams) on February 25.

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,19,440 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 14,930 per gram, a surge of Rs 40.

On February 24, 22-carat-gold was priced at Rs 1,19,120 per sovereign and Rs 14,890.

Silver prices surge

Silver also witnessed an increase by Rs 5 to Rs 295 per gram (Rs 2,95,000 per kg) on February 25.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 64,600 per sovereign (Rs 8,075 per gram) on February 25, 2025, to Rs 1,19,440 per sovereign (Rs 14,930 per gram) on February 25, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 54,840, or about 84.8%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

February 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,120| 1 gram- Rs 14,890

February 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,18,880| 1 gram- Rs 14,860

February 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,17,440| 1 gram- Rs 14,680

February 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,15,360| 1 gram- Rs 14,420

February 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,16,000| 1 gram- Rs 14,500

February 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,13,840| 1 gram- Rs 14,230

Silver price over the last five days:

February 24, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 290

February 23, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300

February 21, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 290

February 20, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 270

February 19, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 270

