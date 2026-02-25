Gold and silver get costlier on February 25, 2026; check how much they cost

CHENNAI: Gold continued to climb in the city, surging by Rs 320 per sovereign (8 grams) on February 25.
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,19,440 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 14,930 per gram, a surge of Rs 40.
On February 24, 22-carat-gold was priced at Rs 1,19,120 per sovereign and Rs 14,890.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 64,600 per sovereign (Rs 8,075 per gram) on February 25, 2025, to Rs 1,19,440 per sovereign (Rs 14,930 per gram) on February 25, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 54,840, or about 84.8%.
February 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,120| 1 gram- Rs 14,890
February 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,18,880| 1 gram- Rs 14,860
February 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,17,440| 1 gram- Rs 14,680
February 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,15,360| 1 gram- Rs 14,420
February 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,16,000| 1 gram- Rs 14,500
February 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,13,840| 1 gram- Rs 14,230
February 24, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 290
February 23, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300
February 21, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 290
February 20, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 270
February 19, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 270