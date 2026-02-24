Chennai

Gold crosses Rs 1.19 lakh mark; silver gets cheaper on February 24, 2026

PTI
CHENNAI: The shiny metal in the city has increased by Rs 1,920 per sovereign on February 24.

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,19,840 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 14,980 per gram, a rise of Rs 240.

On February 23, 22-carat-gold was priced at Rs 1,18,880 per sovereign and Rs 14,860.

Silver prices decreases

Silver witnessed a decrease by Rs 10 to Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg) on February 24.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 64,440 per sovereign (Rs 8,055 per gram) on February 24, 2025, to Rs 1,19,840 per sovereign (Rs 14,980 per gram) on February 24, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 55,400, or about 86.02%

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

February 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,18,880| 1 gram- Rs 14,860

February 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,17,440| 1 gram- Rs 14,680

February 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,15,360| 1 gram- Rs 14,420

February 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,16,000| 1 gram- Rs 14,500

February 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,13,840| 1 gram- Rs 14,230

Silver price over the last five days:

February 23, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300

February 21, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 290

February 20, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 270

February 19, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 270

February 18, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 260

