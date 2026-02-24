Gold crosses Rs 1.19 lakh mark; silver gets cheaper on February 24, 2026

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,19,840 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 14,980 per gram, a rise of Rs 240.
On February 23, 22-carat-gold was priced at Rs 1,18,880 per sovereign and Rs 14,860.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 64,440 per sovereign (Rs 8,055 per gram) on February 24, 2025, to Rs 1,19,840 per sovereign (Rs 14,980 per gram) on February 24, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 55,400, or about 86.02%
February 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,18,880| 1 gram- Rs 14,860
February 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,17,440| 1 gram- Rs 14,680
February 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,15,360| 1 gram- Rs 14,420
February 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,16,000| 1 gram- Rs 14,500
February 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,13,840| 1 gram- Rs 14,230
February 23, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300
February 21, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 290
February 20, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 270
February 19, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 270
February 18, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 260