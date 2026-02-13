Chennai

Chennai: Gold and silver get cheaper on February 13, 2026; Check how much they cost

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Representative image for gold jewellery
Representative image for gold jewellery PTI
Updated on

CHENNAI: Gold prices continued their downward slide for a second day in a row, dropping by Rs 1,600 on Friday (February 13).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,15,200 per sovereign (8 grams), and Rs 14,400 per gram, marking a fall of Rs 200.

On February 12, a day earlier, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,16,800 per sovereign and Rs 14,600 per gram.

The price drop comes as the US dollar strengthened following stronger-than-expected January jobs data, which reduced expectations of early interest rate cuts. Investors are now awaiting US inflation data due today for further signals on policy.

Silver Plunges

Meanwhile, silver fell by Rs 20 on Friday to sell for Rs 280 per gram (Rs 2,80,000 per kg). On February 12, the metal was priced at Rs 300 per gram.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 63,840 per sovereign (Rs 7,980 per gram) on February 13, 2025, to Rs 1,15,200 per sovereign (Rs 14,400 per gram) on February 13, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 51,360, or about 80.4%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

February 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,16,800 | 1 gram- Rs 14,600

February 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,18,320 | 1 gram- Rs 14,790

February 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,16,640 | 1 gram- Rs 14,580

February 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram- Rs 14,650

February 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,15,360 | 1 gram- Rs 14,420

Silver price over the last five days:

February 12, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300

February 11, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300

February 10, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300

February 9, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300

February 7, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 285

silver price
gold Jewellery
Chennai gold price
Gold rate today

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in