Chennai: Gold and silver get cheaper on February 13, 2026; Check how much they cost

CHENNAI: Gold prices continued their downward slide for a second day in a row, dropping by Rs 1,600 on Friday (February 13).
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,15,200 per sovereign (8 grams), and Rs 14,400 per gram, marking a fall of Rs 200.
On February 12, a day earlier, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,16,800 per sovereign and Rs 14,600 per gram.
The price drop comes as the US dollar strengthened following stronger-than-expected January jobs data, which reduced expectations of early interest rate cuts. Investors are now awaiting US inflation data due today for further signals on policy.
Meanwhile, silver fell by Rs 20 on Friday to sell for Rs 280 per gram (Rs 2,80,000 per kg). On February 12, the metal was priced at Rs 300 per gram.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 63,840 per sovereign (Rs 7,980 per gram) on February 13, 2025, to Rs 1,15,200 per sovereign (Rs 14,400 per gram) on February 13, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 51,360, or about 80.4%.
February 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,16,800 | 1 gram- Rs 14,600
February 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,18,320 | 1 gram- Rs 14,790
February 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,16,640 | 1 gram- Rs 14,580
February 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram- Rs 14,650
February 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,15,360 | 1 gram- Rs 14,420
February 12, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300
February 11, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300
February 10, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300
February 9, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300
February 7, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 285