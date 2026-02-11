Chennai: Gold surges as silver remains steady on February 11, 2026; check the latest rates

A day after a fall of Rs 560, the yellow metal has increased by Rs 160 to be priced at Rs 1,16,800 per sovereign (8grams) and Rs 14,600 per gram, a rise of Rs 20.
The shiny metal was priced at Rs 1,16,640 per sovereign and Rs 14,580 per gram on February 10.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged for the second day at Rs 300 per gram (Rs 3,00,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 64,480 per sovereign (Rs 8,060 per gram) on February 11, 2025, to Rs 1,16,800 per sovereign (Rs 14,600 per gram) on February 11, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 52,320, or about 81.1%.
February 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,16,640 | 1 gram- Rs 14,580
February 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram- Rs 14,650
February 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,15,360 | 1 gram- Rs 14,420
February 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,14,000 | 1 gram- Rs 14,250
February 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,14,560 | 1 gram- Rs 14,320
February 10, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300
February 9, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300
February 7, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 285
February 6, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 280
February 5, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300