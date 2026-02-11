Chennai

Chennai: Gold surges as silver remains steady on February 11, 2026; check the latest rates

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Representative Image for gold
Representative Image for gold Justin George
Updated on

CHENNAI: Gold continues to fluctuate, rising by Rs 160 on February 11.

A day after a fall of Rs 560, the yellow metal has increased by Rs 160 to be priced at Rs 1,16,800 per sovereign (8grams) and Rs 14,600 per gram, a rise of Rs 20.

The shiny metal was priced at Rs 1,16,640 per sovereign and Rs 14,580 per gram on February 10.

Silver unchanged

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged for the second day at Rs 300 per gram (Rs 3,00,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 64,480 per sovereign (Rs 8,060 per gram) on February 11, 2025, to Rs 1,16,800 per sovereign (Rs 14,600 per gram) on February 11, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 52,320, or about 81.1%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

February 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,16,640 | 1 gram- Rs 14,580

February 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram- Rs 14,650

February 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,15,360 | 1 gram- Rs 14,420

February 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,14,000 | 1 gram- Rs 14,250

February 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,14,560 | 1 gram- Rs 14,320

Silver price over the last five days:

February 10, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300

February 9, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300

February 7, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 285

February 6, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 280

February 5, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300

silver price
gold Jewellery
Chennai gold price
Gold rate today

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in