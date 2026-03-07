Chennai gold price surges by Rs 720, silver costs Rs 290 per gram on March 7, 2026

CHENNAI: Gold rose in the city on Saturday (March 7), by Rs 720 per sovereign (8 grams), the eighth day of the US-Israel war on Iran.
The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,20,400 per sovereign and Rs 15,050 per gram, increased by Rs 90.
On March 6, a day earlier, gold cost Rs 1,19,680 per sovereign and 14,960 per gram.
Silver prices remain the same
Silver remains the same as Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg) on March 7.
Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 64,240 per sovereign (Rs 8,030 per gram) on March 7, 2025, to Rs 1,20,400 per sovereign (Rs 15,050 per gram) on March 7, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 56,160 or about 87.4%.
Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:
March 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,680| 1 gram - Rs 14,960
March 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,960| 1 gram - Rs 15,120
March 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,21,600| 1 gram - Rs 15,200
March 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,23,720| 1 gram - Rs 15,465
March 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,25,280 | 1 gram - Rs 15,660
Silver price over the last five days:
March 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
March 5, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295
March 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295
March 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 315
March 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 315