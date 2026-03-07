Chennai

Chennai gold price surges by Rs 720, silver costs Rs 290 per gram on March 7, 2026

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
CHENNAI: Gold rose in the city on Saturday (March 7), by Rs 720 per sovereign (8 grams), the eighth day of the US-Israel war on Iran.

The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,20,400 per sovereign and Rs 15,050 per gram, increased by Rs 90.

On March 6, a day earlier, gold cost Rs 1,19,680 per sovereign and 14,960 per gram.

Silver prices remain the same

Silver remains the same as Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg) on March 7.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 64,240 per sovereign (Rs 8,030 per gram) on March 7, 2025, to Rs 1,20,400 per sovereign (Rs 15,050 per gram) on March 7, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 56,160 or about 87.4%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

March 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,680| 1 gram - Rs 14,960

March 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,960| 1 gram - Rs 15,120

March 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,21,600| 1 gram - Rs 15,200

March 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,23,720| 1 gram - Rs 15,465

March 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,25,280 | 1 gram - Rs 15,660

Silver price over the last five days:

March 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

March 5, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295

March 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295

March 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 315

March 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 315

