Chennai gold price surges by Rs 2,400 on June 12, 2026; check today's gold rate

Silver prices increase

Silver prices also saw an increase on June 12. The metal is now being sold at Rs 265 per gram (Rs 2,65,000 per kg), up by Rs 5 compared to the previous day.

On June 11, silver was sold at Rs 260 per gram (Rs 2,60,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,800 per sovereign (Rs 9,100 per gram) on June 12, 2025, to Rs 1,10,400 per sovereign (Rs 13,800 per gram) on June 12, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 37,600 or about 51.6%.