Chennai gold price surges by Rs 2,400 on June 12, 2026; check today's gold rate

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 2,400 per sovereign on Friday (June 12).
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,10,400 per sovereign and Rs 13,800 per gram, after an increase of Rs 300 per gram.
On June 11, gold was priced at Rs 1,08,000 per sovereign and Rs 13,500 per gram.
Silver prices also saw an increase on June 12. The metal is now being sold at Rs 265 per gram (Rs 2,65,000 per kg), up by Rs 5 compared to the previous day.
On June 11, silver was sold at Rs 260 per gram (Rs 2,60,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,800 per sovereign (Rs 9,100 per gram) on June 12, 2025, to Rs 1,10,400 per sovereign (Rs 13,800 per gram) on June 12, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 37,600 or about 51.6%.
June 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,000 | 1 gram - Rs 13,500
June 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,800
June 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200
June 8, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,070
June 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200
June 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
June 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
June 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
June 8, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
June 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270