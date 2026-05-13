Chennai

Chennai: Gold price surges by Rs 1,070 per gram, silver costs Rs 330 on May 13, 2026

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: After a fall of Rs 230 per gram on May 12, gold has now increased by Rs 1,070 per gram on May 13.

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,23,200 per sovereign and 15,400 per gram, after an increase of Rs 1,070.

On May 12, gold was priced at Rs 1,14,640 per sovereign and Rs 14,330 per gram.

Silver prices increase

Silver prices increased by Rs 30 to sell for Rs 330 per gram (Rs 3,30,000 per kg) on May 13. On May 12, silver was sold at Rs 300 per gram (Rs 3,00,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 70,840 per sovereign (Rs 8,855 per gram) on May 13, 2025, to Rs 1,23,200 per sovereign (Rs 15,400 per gram) on May 13, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 52,360 or about 73.9%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

May 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,14,640 | 1 gram - Rs 14,330

May 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,800 | 1 gram - Rs 14,100

May 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,150

May 8, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,150

May 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,150

Silver price over the last five days:

May 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300

May 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285

May 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

May 8, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280

May 7, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275

Silver price today
Gold and silver price
Gold prices today

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