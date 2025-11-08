Chennai gold price rises on Nov 8, 2025; sovereign rate still in Rs 90,000 bracket

CHENNAI: Amid a week of fluctuations, the price of gold on Saturday (November 8) has increased by Rs 240 per sovereign. 22-carat gold now costs Rs 90,400 per sovereign while the rate of a gram, up by Rs 30, is Rs 11,300.

On Friday (November 7), gold fell by Rs 400, and a sovereign was priced at Rs 90,160. A gram of gold was priced at Rs 11,270.

The recent price fluctuations follow a meteoric rise last month, when gold had surged to Rs 97,600 per sovereign (Rs 12,200 per gram) on October 17—the highest this year—before plunging to Rs 88,600/sovereign (Rs 11,075/gram) on October 28.

Speaking to Thanthi TV, Jayantilal Challani, Founder and Chairman of the Challani Group, attributed the frequent fluctuations to global factors. “Central banks across the world continue to buy gold, leading to a surge in prices.The US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep gold as part of its reserves will also push prices up. Additionally, many investors are buying gold during price dips, which further drives demand,” he said.

Gold has rallied significantly this year as investors turned to the safe-haven asset amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty, driven by the ongoing US shutdown and global trade tensions.

For perspective: gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per sovereign (Rs 7,150 per gram) on January 1 this year, but costs Rs 90,400 today, November 8, marking a growth of Rs 33,200, or roughly 58%. On October 17, it had climbed to 70.6%, owing to a record rise of Rs 40,400 per sovereign.

Meanwhile, silver rate remains the same as the previous day. It is priced at Rs 165 per gram (Rs 165,000/kg).

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

November 07,2025: 1 Sovereign- Rs 90,160 | 1 gram- Rs 11,270

November 06,2025: 1 Sovereign- Rs 90,560 | 1 gram- Rs 11,320

November 05,2025: 1 sovereign- Rs 89,440 | 1 gram- Rs 11,180

November 04,2025: 1 sovereign- Rs 90,000 | 1 gram- Rs 11,250

November 03, 2025: 1 sovereign- Rs 90,800 | 1 gram- Rs 11,350

Silver price over the last five days:

November 07, 2025: 1 gram - Rs 165

November 06, 2025: 1 gram - Rs 165

November 05, 2025: 1 gram - Rs 163

November 04, 2025: 1 gram - Rs 165

November 02, 2025: 1 gram - Rs 168