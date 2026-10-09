Chennai gold price rises by Rs 840 on October 9, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,10,520 per sovereign and Rs 13,815 per gram, after an increase of Rs 105 per gram.
Earlier, on October 8, the yellow metal was priced at Rs 1,09,680 per sovereign and Rs 13,710 per gram.
Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged and continue to sell at at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg) on October 9.
On October 8, silver was priced at Rs 245 per gram.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have increased from Rs 91,200 per sovereign (Rs 11,400 per gram) on October 9, 2025, to Rs 1,10,520 per sovereign (Rs 13,815 per gram) on October 9, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 19,320 per sovereign or about 21.18% per cent.
October 8, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,680 | 1 gram - Rs 13,710
October 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,680 | 1 gram - Rs 13,710
October 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,280 | 1 gram - Rs 13,660
October 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,675
October 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,400 | 1 gram - 13,675
October 8, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
October 7, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
October 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
October 5, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
October 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245