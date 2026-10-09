Chennai

Chennai gold price rises by Rs 840 on October 9, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: Gold prices in the city rose by Rs 840 per sovereign on Friday (October 9).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,10,520 per sovereign and Rs 13,815 per gram, after an increase of Rs 105 per gram.

Earlier, on October 8, the yellow metal was priced at Rs 1,09,680 per sovereign and Rs 13,710 per gram.

Silver prices remain unchanged

Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged and continue to sell at at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg) on October 9.

On October 8, silver was priced at Rs 245 per gram.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have increased from Rs 91,200 per sovereign (Rs 11,400 per gram) on October 9, 2025, to Rs 1,10,520 per sovereign (Rs 13,815 per gram) on October 9, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 19,320 per sovereign or about 21.18% per cent.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

October 8, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,680 | 1 gram - Rs 13,710

October 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,680 | 1 gram - Rs 13,710

October 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,280 | 1 gram - Rs 13,660

October 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,675

October 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,400 | 1 gram - 13,675

Silver price over the last five days:

October 8, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

October 7, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

October 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

October 5, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

October 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

Gold price today
Silver price today
Gold and Silver price in Chennai
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