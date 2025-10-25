Chennai gold price rises by Rs 800, sovereign again climbs to Rs 92,000 on Oct 25, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of 22-carat gold in the city, which has been oscillating this week, rose by Rs 800 per sovereign on Saturday (Oct 25).

A sovereign (1 sovereign = 8 grams) now costs Rs 92,000. Accordingly, the per-gram rate increased by Rs 100 to Rs 11,500.

On October 24, a day earlier, gold had risen by Rs 320 to Rs 92,320/sovereign (Rs 11,540/gram) only to plunge by Rs 1,120 to Rs 91,200/sovereign (Rs 11,500/gram) in the evening session.

On October 17, a sovereign had cost Rs 97,600 (gram: Rs 12,200), the highest it has recorded this year, only to fall later.

Gold has seen a record rally this year as traders turned to the safe-haven asset amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty, driven by the ongoing US shutdown and the global trade war President Donald Trump unleashed, including on India.

Gold prices have recorded a massive surge from Rs 57,200 per sovereign (Rs 7,150 per gram) at the start of the year to Rs 92,000 today (October 25), a growth of Rs 34,800, or roughly 60.8%.

However, after a straight breakneck climb, the yellow metal has been on an on and off decline since the past week. Commenting on this decrease, S Santha Kumar, secretary, The Jewellers and Diamond Traders Association – Madras, had attributed it to the inflation prevailing in the US economy, saying it has nothing to do with any domestic reasons.

However, Santha Kumar had also predicted that gold is likely to go up again by next week. “It is expected to cross Rs 1 lakh per sovereign by November."

Silver price falls

On the other hand, silver, which climbed a record Rs 200/gram this month, is now on a downward spiral. A gram of silver remains priced at Rs 170 (Rs 170,000/kilogram) on October 25, the same rate as yesterday.

A gram of silver was priced at Rs 98 on January 1, and today it trades at Rs 170, marking a rise of Rs 72, or 73.4%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

October 23, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 92,000, 1 gram: Rs 11,500

October 22, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 92,320, 1 gram: Rs 11,540

October 21, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 96,000, 1 gram: Rs 12,000

October 20, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 95,360, 1 gram: Rs 11,920

October 18, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 95,600, 1 gram: Rs 11,950

Silver price over the last five days:

October 23,2025 - 1 gram: Rs 174

October 22, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 175

October 21, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 188

October 20, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 190

October 18, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 190