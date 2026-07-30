Chennai

Chennai gold price rises by Rs 600 on July 30, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers.
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CHENNAI: After 2 days of continuous fallen, the price of gold in the city increased by Rs 600 per sovereign on Thursday (July 30).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,05,840 per sovereign and Rs 13,230 per gram, after an increase of Rs 75 per gram.

Earlier on July 29, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs Rs 1,05,240 per sovereign and Rs 13,155 per gram.

Silver prices remain unchanged

Silver prices remained unchanged to sell for Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg) on July 30. On July 29, it was priced at Rs 235 per gram.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73, 680 per sovereign (Rs 9,210 per gram) on July 30, 2025, to Rs 1,05,840 per sovereign (Rs 13,230 per gram) on July 30, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 32,160 or about 43.65%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

July 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,240 | 1 gram - Rs 13,155

July 28, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,720 | 1 gram - Rs 13,215

July 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,960 | 1 gram - Rs 13,370

July 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100

July 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,840 | 1 gram - Rs 13,230

Silver price over the last five days:

July 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 28, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 25, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 24, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

Gold Price Chennai
Chennai gold price
Chennai gold price today
Gold price Chennai today
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