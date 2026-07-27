Chennai

Chennai gold price rises by Rs 560 on July 27, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 560 per sovereign on Monday (July 27).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,06,960 per sovereign and Rs 13,370 per gram, after an increase of Rs 70 per gram.

Earlier on July 25, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,04,800 per sovereign and Rs 13,100 per gram.

Silver remains unchanged

Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged and are being sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg) on July 27.

On July 25, it was sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,280 per sovereign (Rs 9,160 per gram) on July 26, 2025, to Rs 1,06,960 per sovereign (Rs 13,370 per gram) on July 27, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 33,680 or about 45.96%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

July 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100

July 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,840 | 1 gram - Rs 13,230

July 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,000 | 1 gram - Rs 13,500

July 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,440 | 1 gram - Rs 13,430

July 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,360 | 1 gram - Rs 13,170

Silver price over the last five days:

July 25, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 24, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

July 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

July 21, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

Gold price today
Silver price today
Gold and Silver price in Chennai
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