Chennai gold price rises by Rs 560 on July 27, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Silver remains unchanged

Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged and are being sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg) on July 27.

On July 25, it was sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,280 per sovereign (Rs 9,160 per gram) on July 26, 2025, to Rs 1,06,960 per sovereign (Rs 13,370 per gram) on July 27, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 33,680 or about 45.96%.