Chennai gold price rises by Rs 560 on July 23, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 560 per sovereign on Thursday (July 23).
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,08,000 per sovereign and Rs 13,500 per gram, after an increase of Rs 70 per gram.
Earlier on July 22, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,07,440 per sovereign and Rs 13,430 per gram.
Silver prices remain the same and are being sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg) on July 23.
On July 22, it was sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 75,040 per sovereign (Rs 9,380 per gram) on July 23, 2025, to Rs 1,08,000 per sovereign (Rs 13,500 per gram) on July 23, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 32,960 or about 43.92%.
July 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,440 | 1 gram - Rs 13,430
July 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,360 | 1 gram - Rs 13,170
July 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,150
July 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,080 | 1 gram - Rs 13,135
July 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100
July 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
July 21, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
July 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
July 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
July 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
July 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240