Chennai

Chennai gold price rises by Rs 560 on July 23, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 560 per sovereign on Thursday (July 23).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,08,000 per sovereign and Rs 13,500 per gram, after an increase of Rs 70 per gram.

Earlier on July 22, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,07,440 per sovereign and Rs 13,430 per gram.

Silver remains unchanged

Silver prices remain the same and are being sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg) on July 23.

On July 22, it was sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 75,040 per sovereign (Rs 9,380 per gram) on July 23, 2025, to Rs 1,08,000 per sovereign (Rs 13,500 per gram) on July 23, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 32,960 or about 43.92%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

July 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,440 | 1 gram - Rs 13,430

July 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,360 | 1 gram - Rs 13,170

July 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,150

July 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,080 | 1 gram - Rs 13,135

July 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100

Silver price over the last five days:

July 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

July 21, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

Gold price today
Silver price today
Gold and silver prices in Chennai
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