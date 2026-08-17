Chennai gold price rises by Rs 400 on August 17, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,14,160 per sovereign and Rs 14,270 per gram, after an increase of Rs 50 per gram.
Earlier on August 15, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,13,760 per sovereign and Rs 14,220 per gram.
Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged and continue to sell for Rs 255 per gram (Rs 2,55,000 per kg) on August 17.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have increased from Rs 74,200 per sovereign (Rs 9,2875 per gram) on August 16, 2025, to Rs 1,14,160 per sovereign (Rs 14,270 per gram) on August 17, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 39,960 or about 53.85%.
August 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,760 | 1 gram - Rs 14,220
August 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,320 | 1 gram - Rs 14,040
August 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,760 | 1 gram - Rs 14,220
August 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200
August 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,14,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,250
August 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
August 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
August 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
August 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
August 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260