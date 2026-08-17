Chennai

Chennai gold price rises by Rs 400 on August 17, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Jewellery shop, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
A salesman arranges a necklace at a jewellery shop.PTI
Updated on

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 400 per sovereign on Monday (August 17).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,14,160 per sovereign and Rs 14,270 per gram, after an increase of Rs 50 per gram.

Earlier on August 15, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,13,760 per sovereign and Rs 14,220 per gram.

Silver prices remain unchanged

Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged and continue to sell for Rs 255 per gram (Rs 2,55,000 per kg) on August 17.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have increased from Rs 74,200 per sovereign (Rs 9,2875 per gram) on August 16, 2025, to Rs 1,14,160 per sovereign (Rs 14,270 per gram) on August 17, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 39,960 or about 53.85%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

August 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,760 | 1 gram - Rs 14,220

August 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,320 | 1 gram - Rs 14,040

August 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,760 | 1 gram - Rs 14,220

August 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200

August 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,14,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,250

Silver price over the last five days:

August 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

August 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

August 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

August 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

August 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

Gold price today
Silver price today
Gold and Silver price in Chennai
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in