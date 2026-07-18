Chennai gold price rises by Rs 280 on July 18, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,05,080 per sovereign and Rs 13,135 per gram, after an decrease of Rs 35 per gram.
Earlier on July 17 price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,04,800 per sovereign and Rs 13,100 per gram.
Silver prices remain the same and are being sold at Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg) on July 18.
On July 17, it was sold at Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,880 per sovereign (Rs 9,110 per gram) on July 18, 2025, to Rs 1,05,080 per sovereign (Rs 13,135 per gram) on July 18, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 32,200 or about 44.18%.
July 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100
July 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,150
July 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,440 | 1 gram - Rs 13,180
July 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,150
July 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,200
July 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
July 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
July 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
July 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
July 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235