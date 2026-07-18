Chennai

Chennai gold price rises by Rs 280 on July 18, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 280 per sovereign on Saturday (July 18).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,05,080 per sovereign and Rs 13,135 per gram, after an decrease of Rs 35 per gram.

Earlier on July 17 price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,04,800 per sovereign and Rs 13,100 per gram.

Silver remains unchanged

Silver prices remain the same and are being sold at Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg) on July 18.

On July 17, it was sold at Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,880 per sovereign (Rs 9,110 per gram) on July 18, 2025, to Rs 1,05,080 per sovereign (Rs 13,135 per gram) on July 18, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 32,200 or about 44.18%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

July 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100

July 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,150

July 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,440 | 1 gram - Rs 13,180

July 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,150

July 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,200

Silver price over the last five days:

July 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

Gold and Silver price in Chennai
silver price
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