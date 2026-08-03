Chennai

Chennai gold price rises by Rs 240 on August 3, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers.
Jewellery shop, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
A salesman arranges a necklace at a jewellery shopPTI
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CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 240 per sovereign on Monday (August 3).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,06,000 per sovereign and Rs 13,250 per gram, after an increase of Rs 30 per gram.

Earlier on August 1, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs Rs 1,05,760 per sovereign and Rs 13,220 per gram.

Silver prices remain unchanged

Silver prices remained unchanged to sell for Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg) on August 1. On August 1, it was priced at Rs 235 per gram.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 74,320 per sovereign (Rs 9,290 per gram) on August 2, 2025, to Rs Rs 1,06,000 per sovereign (Rs 13,250 per gram) on August 2, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 31,680 or about 42.6 %.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

August 01, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,760 | 1 gram - Rs 13,220

July 31, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,040 | 1 gram - Rs 13,255

July 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,840 | 1 gram - Rs 13,230

July 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,240 | 1 gram - Rs 13,155

July 28, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,720 | 1 gram - Rs 13,215

July 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,960 | 1 gram - Rs 13,370

Silver price over the last five days:

August 01, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 31, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 28, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

silver price
Chennai gold price
Chennai gold price today
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1 sovereign gold price today
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