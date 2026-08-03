Chennai gold price rises by Rs 240 on August 3, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 240 per sovereign on Monday (August 3).
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,06,000 per sovereign and Rs 13,250 per gram, after an increase of Rs 30 per gram.
Earlier on August 1, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs Rs 1,05,760 per sovereign and Rs 13,220 per gram.
Silver prices remained unchanged to sell for Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg) on August 1. On August 1, it was priced at Rs 235 per gram.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 74,320 per sovereign (Rs 9,290 per gram) on August 2, 2025, to Rs Rs 1,06,000 per sovereign (Rs 13,250 per gram) on August 2, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 31,680 or about 42.6 %.
August 01, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,760 | 1 gram - Rs 13,220
July 31, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,040 | 1 gram - Rs 13,255
July 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,840 | 1 gram - Rs 13,230
July 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,240 | 1 gram - Rs 13,155
July 28, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,720 | 1 gram - Rs 13,215
July 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,960 | 1 gram - Rs 13,370
August 01, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
July 31, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
July 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
July 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
July 28, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235