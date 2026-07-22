Chennai gold price rises by Rs 2,080 on July 22, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 2,080 per sovereign on Wednesday (July 22).
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,07,440 per sovereign and Rs 13,430 per gram, after an increase of Rs 260 per gram.
Earlier on July 21, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,05,360 per sovereign and Rs 13,170 per gram.
Silver prices remain the same and are being sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg) on July 22.
On July 21, it was sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 74,280 per sovereign (Rs 9,285 per gram) on July 22, 2025, to Rs 1,07,440 per sovereign (Rs 13,430 per gram) on July 22, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 33,160 or about 44.64%.
July 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,360 | 1 gram - Rs 13,170
July 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,150
July 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,080 | 1 gram - Rs 13,135
July 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100
July 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,150
July 21, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
July 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
July 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
July 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
July 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240