Chennai

Chennai gold price rises by Rs 2,080 on July 22, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Gold jewellery
Gold jewellery (Photo: PTI)
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CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 2,080 per sovereign on Wednesday (July 22).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,07,440 per sovereign and Rs 13,430 per gram, after an increase of Rs 260 per gram.

Earlier on July 21, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,05,360 per sovereign and Rs 13,170 per gram.

Silver remains unchanged

Silver prices remain the same and are being sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg) on July 22.

On July 21, it was sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 74,280 per sovereign (Rs 9,285 per gram) on July 22, 2025, to Rs 1,07,440 per sovereign (Rs 13,430 per gram) on July 22, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 33,160 or about 44.64%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

July 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,360 | 1 gram - Rs 13,170

July 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,150

July 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,080 | 1 gram - Rs 13,135

July 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100

July 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,150

Silver price over the last five days:

July 21, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

Gold and Silver price in Chennai
gold price in Chennai
Silver price in Chennai
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