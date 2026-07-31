Chennai

Chennai gold price rises by Rs 200 on July 31, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Jewellery shop, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
A salesman arranges a necklace at a jewellery shopPTI
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CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 200 per sovereign on Friday (July 31).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,06,040 per sovereig n and Rs 13,255 per gra m, after an increase of Rs 25 per gram.

Earlier on July 30, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs Rs 1,05,840 per sovereign and Rs 13,230 per gram.

Silver prices remain unchanged

Silver prices remained unchanged to sell for Rs 235 per gra m (Rs 2,35,000 per kg) on July 31. On July 30, it was priced at Rs 235 per gram.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,360 per sovereign (Rs 9,170 per gram) on July 30, 2025, to Rs 1,06,040 per sovereign (Rs 13,255 per gram) on July 31, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 32,680 or about 44.55%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

July 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,840 | 1 gram - Rs 13,230

July 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,240 | 1 gram - Rs 13,155

July 28, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,720 | 1 gram - Rs 13,215

July 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,960 | 1 gram - Rs 13,370

July 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100

July 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,840 | 1 gram - Rs 13,230

Silver price over the last five days:

July 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 28, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 25, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 24, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

Chennai gold price
Chennai silver price
chennai gold and silver price
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