Chennai gold price rises by Rs 200 on July 31, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 200 per sovereign on Friday (July 31).
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,06,040 per sovereig n and Rs 13,255 per gra m, after an increase of Rs 25 per gram.
Earlier on July 30, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs Rs 1,05,840 per sovereign and Rs 13,230 per gram.
Silver prices remained unchanged to sell for Rs 235 per gra m (Rs 2,35,000 per kg) on July 31. On July 30, it was priced at Rs 235 per gram.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,360 per sovereign (Rs 9,170 per gram) on July 30, 2025, to Rs 1,06,040 per sovereign (Rs 13,255 per gram) on July 31, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 32,680 or about 44.55%.
July 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,840 | 1 gram - Rs 13,230
July 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,240 | 1 gram - Rs 13,155
July 28, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,720 | 1 gram - Rs 13,215
July 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,960 | 1 gram - Rs 13,370
July 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100
July 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,840 | 1 gram - Rs 13,230
July 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
July 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
July 28, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
July 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
July 25, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
July 24, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240