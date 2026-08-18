Chennai gold price rises by Rs 160 on August 18, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,14,320 per sovereign and Rs 14,290 per gram, after an increase of Rs 20 per gram.
Earlier on August 17, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,14,160 per sovereign and Rs 14,270 per gram.
Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged and continue to sell for Rs 255 per gram (Rs 2,55,000 per kg) on August 18.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have increased from Rs 74,200 per sovereign (Rs 9,275 per gram) on August 18, 2025, to Rs 1,14,320 per sovereign (Rs 14,290 per gram) on August 18, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 40,120 or about 54.07%.
August 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,14,160 | 1 gram - Rs 14,270
August 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,760 | 1 gram - Rs 14,220
August 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,320 | 1 gram - Rs 14,040
August 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,760 | 1 gram - Rs 14,220
August 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200
August 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
August 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
August 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
August 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
August 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260