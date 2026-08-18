Chennai

Chennai gold price rises by Rs 160 on August 18, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 160 per sovereign on Tuesday (August 18).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,14,320 per sovereign and Rs 14,290 per gram, after an increase of Rs 20 per gram.

Earlier on August 17, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,14,160 per sovereign and Rs 14,270 per gram.

Silver prices remain unchanged

Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged and continue to sell for Rs 255 per gram (Rs 2,55,000 per kg) on August 18.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have increased from Rs 74,200 per sovereign (Rs 9,275 per gram) on August 18, 2025, to Rs 1,14,320 per sovereign (Rs 14,290 per gram) on August 18, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 40,120 or about 54.07%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

August 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,14,160 | 1 gram - Rs 14,270

August 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,760 | 1 gram - Rs 14,220

August 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,320 | 1 gram - Rs 14,040

August 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,760 | 1 gram - Rs 14,220

August 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200

Silver price over the last five days:

August 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

August 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

August 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

August 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

August 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

Gold and Silver price in Chennai
silver price
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