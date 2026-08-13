Chennai

Chennai gold price rises by Rs 160 on August 13, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 160 per sovereign on Thursday (August 13).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,13,760 per sovereign and Rs 14,220 per gram, after an increase of Rs 20 per gram.

Earlier on August 12, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,13,600 per sovereign and Rs 14,200 per gram.

Silver prices remain unchanged

Silver prices remain unchanged and continue to sell for Rs 260 per gram (Rs 2,60,000 per kg) on August 13.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have increased from Rs 74,320 per sovereign (Rs 9,290 per gram) on August 13, 2025, to Rs 1,13,760 per sovereign (Rs 14,220 per gram) on August 13, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 39,440 or about 53.07%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

August 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200

August 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,14,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,250

August 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,11,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,950

August 8, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,11,720 | 1 gram - Rs 13,965

August 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,000 | 1 gram - Rs 13,750

Silver price over the last five days:

August 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

August 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

August 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250

August 8, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250

August 7, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250

Gold and Silver price in Chennai
silver price
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