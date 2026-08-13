Chennai gold price rises by Rs 160 on August 13, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 160 per sovereign on Thursday (August 13).
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,13,760 per sovereign and Rs 14,220 per gram, after an increase of Rs 20 per gram.
Earlier on August 12, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,13,600 per sovereign and Rs 14,200 per gram.
Silver prices remain unchanged and continue to sell for Rs 260 per gram (Rs 2,60,000 per kg) on August 13.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have increased from Rs 74,320 per sovereign (Rs 9,290 per gram) on August 13, 2025, to Rs 1,13,760 per sovereign (Rs 14,220 per gram) on August 13, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 39,440 or about 53.07%.
August 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200
August 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,14,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,250
August 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,11,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,950
August 8, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,11,720 | 1 gram - Rs 13,965
August 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,000 | 1 gram - Rs 13,750
August 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
August 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
August 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250
August 8, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250
August 7, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250