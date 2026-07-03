Chennai gold price rises by Rs 1,200 on July 3, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

CHENNAI: The price of gold increased on Friday (July 3) in the city.
The yellow metal became costlier by Rs 1,200 per sovereign compared to Thursday (July 3).
The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,09,600 per sovereign and Rs 13,700 per gram, up by Rs 1,200 per sovereign and Rs 150 per gram.
Silver prices increased by Rs 5 per gram and are being sold at Rs 260 per gram (Rs 2,60,000 per kg) on July 3.
On July 2, it was sold at Rs 255 per gram (Rs 2,55,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,840 per sovereign (Rs 9,105 per gram) on July 3, 2025, to Rs 1,09,600 per sovereign (Rs 13,700 per gram) on July 3, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 36,760 or about 50.47%.
July 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,400
July 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100
June 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,240 | 1 gram - Rs 13,030
June 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300
June 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,960 | 1 gram - Rs 13,370
July 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
July 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
June 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
June 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
June 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
June 26, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245