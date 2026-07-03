Chennai

Chennai gold price rises by Rs 1,200 on July 3, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
International Gold Prices
Gold PricesDT NEXT
Updated on

CHENNAI: The price of gold increased on Friday (July 3) in the city.

The yellow metal became costlier by Rs 1,200 per sovereign compared to Thursday (July 3).

The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,09,600 per sovereign and Rs 13,700 per gram, up by Rs 1,200 per sovereign and Rs 150 per gram.

Silver prices increase

Silver prices increased by Rs 5 per gram and are being sold at Rs 260 per gram (Rs 2,60,000 per kg) on July 3.

On July 2, it was sold at Rs 255 per gram (Rs 2,55,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,840 per sovereign (Rs 9,105 per gram) on July 3, 2025, to Rs 1,09,600 per sovereign (Rs 13,700 per gram) on July 3, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 36,760 or about 50.47%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

July 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,400

July 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100

June 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,240 | 1 gram - Rs 13,030

June 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300

June 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,960 | 1 gram - Rs 13,370

Silver price over the last five days:

July 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

July 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

June 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

June 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

June 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

June 26, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

silver price
gold price in Chennai
Silver Price Chennai
gold price
Gold price Chennai today
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in