Chennai gold price rises by Rs 1,200 on July 2, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

The yellow metal became costlier by Rs 1,200 per sovereign compared to Wednesday (July 1).
The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,07,200 per sovereign and Rs 13,400 per gram, up by Rs 1,200 per sovereign and Rs 150 per gram.
Silver prices increased by Rs 5 per gram and are being sold at Rs 250 per gram (Rs 2,50,000 per kg) on July 2.
On July 1, it was sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 74,440 per sovereign (Rs 9,305 per gram) on June 15, 2025, to Rs 1,12,560 per sovereign (Rs 14,070 per gram) on June 15, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 38,120 or about 51.20%.
July 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100
June 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,240 | 1 gram - Rs 13,030
June 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300
June 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,960 | 1 gram - Rs 13,370
June 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300
July 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
June 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
June 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
June 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
June 26, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245