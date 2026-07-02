Chennai

Chennai gold price rises by Rs 1,200 on July 2, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
A salesman arranges a necklace at a jewellery shop, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
A salesman arranges a necklace at a jewellery shop(Photo: PTI)
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CHENNAI: The price of gold increased on Thursday (July 2) in the city.

The yellow metal became costlier by Rs 1,200 per sovereign compared to Wednesday (July 1).

The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,07,200 per sovereign and Rs 13,400 per gram, up by Rs 1,200 per sovereign and Rs 150 per gram.

Silver prices increase

Silver prices increased by Rs 5 per gram and are being sold at Rs 250 per gram (Rs 2,50,000 per kg) on July 2.

On July 1, it was sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 74,440 per sovereign (Rs 9,305 per gram) on June 15, 2025, to Rs 1,12,560 per sovereign (Rs 14,070 per gram) on June 15, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 38,120 or about 51.20%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

July 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100

June 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,240 | 1 gram - Rs 13,030

June 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300

June 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,960 | 1 gram - Rs 13,370

June 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300

Silver price over the last five days:

July 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

June 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

June 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

June 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

June 26, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

Gold and Silver price in Chennai
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gold price in Chennai
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