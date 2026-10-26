Chennai

Chennai gold price rises by Rs 120 on October 26, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Jewellery shop, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
A salesman arranges a necklace at a jewellery shop.PTI
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CHENNAI: Gold prices in the city rose by Rs 120 per sovereign on Monday (October 26).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,04,680 per sovereign and Rs 13,085 per gram, after an increase of Rs 15 per gram.

Earlier, on October 24, the yellow metal was priced at Rs 1,04,560 per sovereign and Rs 13,070 per gram.

Silver prices remain unchanged

Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged and continue to sell at Rs 220 per gram (Rs 2,20,000 per kg) on October 26.

On October 24, silver was priced at Rs 220 per gram.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have increased from Rs 92,000 per sovereign (Rs 11,500 per gram) on October 25, 2025, to Rs 1,04,680 per sovereign (Rs 13,085 per gram) on October 26, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 12,680 per sovereign or about 13.78% per cent.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

October 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,560 | 1 gram - Rs 13,070

October 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,480 | 1 gram - Rs 13,060

October 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,880 | 1 gram - Rs 13,235

October 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,120 | 1 gram - Rs 13,390

October 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,920 | 1 gram - Rs 13,490

Silver price over the last five days:

October 24, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 220

October 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 225

October 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 225

October 21, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 230

October 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

Gold price today
Silver price today
Gold and Silver price in Chennai
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