Chennai gold price rises by Rs 120 on October 26, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,04,680 per sovereign and Rs 13,085 per gram, after an increase of Rs 15 per gram.
Earlier, on October 24, the yellow metal was priced at Rs 1,04,560 per sovereign and Rs 13,070 per gram.
Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged and continue to sell at Rs 220 per gram (Rs 2,20,000 per kg) on October 26.
On October 24, silver was priced at Rs 220 per gram.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have increased from Rs 92,000 per sovereign (Rs 11,500 per gram) on October 25, 2025, to Rs 1,04,680 per sovereign (Rs 13,085 per gram) on October 26, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 12,680 per sovereign or about 13.78% per cent.
October 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,560 | 1 gram - Rs 13,070
October 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,480 | 1 gram - Rs 13,060
October 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,880 | 1 gram - Rs 13,235
October 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,120 | 1 gram - Rs 13,390
October 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,920 | 1 gram - Rs 13,490
October 24, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 220
October 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 225
October 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 225
October 21, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 230
October 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240