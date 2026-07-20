Chennai

Chennai gold price rises by Rs 120 on July 20, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 120 per sovereign on Monday (July 20).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,05,200 per sovereign and Rs 13,150 per gram, after an increase of Rs 15 per gram.

Earlier on July 18, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,05,080 per sovereign and Rs 13,135 per gram.

Silver remains unchanged

Silver prices remain the same and are being sold at Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg) on July 20.

On July 18, it was sold at Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,360 per sovereign (Rs 9,170 per gram) on July 20, 2025, to Rs 1,05,200 per sovereign (Rs 13,150 per gram) on July 20, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 31,840 or about 43.40%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

July 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,080 | 1 gram - Rs 13,135

July 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100

July 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,150

July 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,440 | 1 gram - Rs 13,180

July 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,150

Silver price over the last five days:

July 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

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