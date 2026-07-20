Chennai gold price rises by Rs 120 on July 20, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 120 per sovereign on Monday (July 20).
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,05,200 per sovereign and Rs 13,150 per gram, after an increase of Rs 15 per gram.
Earlier on July 18, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,05,080 per sovereign and Rs 13,135 per gram.
Silver prices remain the same and are being sold at Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg) on July 20.
On July 18, it was sold at Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,360 per sovereign (Rs 9,170 per gram) on July 20, 2025, to Rs 1,05,200 per sovereign (Rs 13,150 per gram) on July 20, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 31,840 or about 43.40%.
July 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,080 | 1 gram - Rs 13,135
July 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100
July 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,150
July 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,440 | 1 gram - Rs 13,180
July 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,150
July 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
July 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
July 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
July 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
July 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240