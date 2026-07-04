Chennai

Chennai gold price remains unchanged on July 4, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
A salesman arranges a necklace at a jewellery shop, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
A salesman arranges a necklace at a jewellery shop(Photo: PTI)
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CHENNAI: The price of gold remained unchanged on Saturday (July 4) in the city.

The yellow metal remained unchanged for the second consecutive day after becoming costlier by Rs 2,400 per sovereign on Thursday (July 2).

The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,09,600 per sovereign and Rs 13,700 per gram, unchanged from the previous day.

Silver prices remain unchanged

Silver prices remain unchanged and are being sold at Rs 260 per gram (Rs 2,60,000 per kg) on July 4.

On July 3, it was sold at Rs 260 per gram (Rs 2,60,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,400 per sovereign (Rs 9,050 per gram) on July 4, 2025, to Rs 1,09,600 per sovereign (Rs 13,700 per gram) on July 4, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 37,200 or about 51.38%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

July 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,700

July 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,400

July 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100

June 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,240 | 1 gram - Rs 13,030

June 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300

Silver price over the last five days:

July 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

July 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

July 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

June 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

June 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

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