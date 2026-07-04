Chennai gold price remains unchanged on July 4, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

CHENNAI: The price of gold remained unchanged on Saturday (July 4) in the city.
The yellow metal remained unchanged for the second consecutive day after becoming costlier by Rs 2,400 per sovereign on Thursday (July 2).
The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,09,600 per sovereign and Rs 13,700 per gram, unchanged from the previous day.
Silver prices remain unchanged and are being sold at Rs 260 per gram (Rs 2,60,000 per kg) on July 4.
On July 3, it was sold at Rs 260 per gram (Rs 2,60,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,400 per sovereign (Rs 9,050 per gram) on July 4, 2025, to Rs 1,09,600 per sovereign (Rs 13,700 per gram) on July 4, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 37,200 or about 51.38%.
July 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,700
July 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,400
July 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100
June 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,240 | 1 gram - Rs 13,030
June 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300
July 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
July 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
July 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
June 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
June 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245