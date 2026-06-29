Chennai

Chennai gold price plunges by Rs 560 on June 29, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: Gold prices decreased on Monday (June 29) in the city.

The yellow metal became cheaper by Rs 560 per sovereign compared to Saturday (June 27).

The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,06,400 per sovereign and Rs 13,300 per gram, down by Rs 560 per sovereign and Rs 70 per gram.

Silver prices remain the same

Silver prices remains unchanged and are being sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg) on June 29.

On June 27, it was sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,440 per sovereign (Rs 8,930 per gram) on June 28, 2025, to Rs 1,06,400 per sovereign (Rs 13,300 per gram) on June 29, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 34,960 or about 48.93%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

June 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,960 | 1 gram - Rs 13,370

June 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300

June 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,120 | 1 gram - Rs 13,140

June 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,350

June 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,480 | 1 gram - Rs 13,560

Silver price over the last five days:

June 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

June 26, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

June 25, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 230

June 24, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

June 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250

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