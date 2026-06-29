Chennai gold price plunges by Rs 560 on June 29, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

The yellow metal became cheaper by Rs 560 per sovereign compared to Saturday (June 27).
The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,06,400 per sovereign and Rs 13,300 per gram, down by Rs 560 per sovereign and Rs 70 per gram.
Silver prices remains unchanged and are being sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg) on June 29.
On June 27, it was sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,440 per sovereign (Rs 8,930 per gram) on June 28, 2025, to Rs 1,06,400 per sovereign (Rs 13,300 per gram) on June 29, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 34,960 or about 48.93%.
June 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,960 | 1 gram - Rs 13,370
June 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300
June 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,120 | 1 gram - Rs 13,140
June 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,350
June 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,480 | 1 gram - Rs 13,560
June 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
June 26, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
June 25, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 230
June 24, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
June 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250