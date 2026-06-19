Chennai

Chennai: Gold price plunges by Rs 3,040, silver costs Rs 255 on June 19, 2026

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Image of gold jewellery used for representative purpose
Image of gold jewellery used for representative purpose(Photo: PTI)
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CHENNAI: Gold has plunged by Rs 3,040 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 380 per gram on June 19 in the city.

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,08,560 per sovereign and Rs 13,570 per gram.

On June 18 gold was priced at Rs 1,12,480 per sovereign and Rs 14,060 per gram.

Silver prices decrease

Silver prices have decreased and are sold at Rs 255 per gram (Rs 2,55,000 per kg) on June 19.

Silver was sold at Rs 270 per gram (Rs 2,70,000 per kg) on June 18.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 74,120 per sovereign (Rs 9,265 per gram) on June 19, 2025, to Rs 1,08,560 per sovereign (Rs 13,570 per gram) on June 19, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 34,440 or about 46.46%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

June 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,060

June 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,240 | 1 gram - Rs 14,030

June 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,060

June 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,070

June 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,880 | 1 gram - Rs 13,860

Silver price over the last five days:

June 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

June 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

June 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275

June 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280

June 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

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Silver price in Chennai
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