Chennai: Gold price plunges by Rs 3,040, silver costs Rs 255 on June 19, 2026

CHENNAI: Gold has plunged by Rs 3,040 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 380 per gram on June 19 in the city.
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,08,560 per sovereign and Rs 13,570 per gram.
On June 18 gold was priced at Rs 1,12,480 per sovereign and Rs 14,060 per gram.
Silver prices have decreased and are sold at Rs 255 per gram (Rs 2,55,000 per kg) on June 19.
Silver was sold at Rs 270 per gram (Rs 2,70,000 per kg) on June 18.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 74,120 per sovereign (Rs 9,265 per gram) on June 19, 2025, to Rs 1,08,560 per sovereign (Rs 13,570 per gram) on June 19, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 34,440 or about 46.46%.
June 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,060
June 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,240 | 1 gram - Rs 14,030
June 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,060
June 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,070
June 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,880 | 1 gram - Rs 13,860
June 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
June 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
June 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275
June 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280
June 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270