Chennai gold price plunges by Rs 2,400 on June 11, 2026; check today's gold rate

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city declined by Rs 2,400 per sovereign on Thursday (June 11).
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,08,000 per sovereign and Rs 13,500 per gram, after a fall of Rs 300 per gram.
On June 10, gold was priced at Rs 1,10,400 per sovereign and Rs 13,800 per gram.
Silver prices remain stable and are sold at Rs 260 per gram (Rs 2,60,000 per kg) on June 11.
Silver was sold at Rs 260 per gram (Rs 2,60,000 per kg) on June 10.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,160 per sovereign (Rs 9,020 per gram) on June 11, 2025, to Rs 1,08,000 per sovereign (Rs 13,500 per gram) on June 11, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 35,840 or about 49.67%.
June 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,800
June 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200
June 8, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,070
June 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200
June 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,15,440 | 1 gram - Rs 14,430
June 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
June 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
June 8, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
June 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
June 5, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280