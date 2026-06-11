Chennai

Chennai gold price plunges by Rs 2,400 on June 11, 2026; check today's gold rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Image of gold jewellery used for representative purpose
Image of gold jewellery used for representative purposePTI
Updated on

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city declined by Rs 2,400 per sovereign on Thursday (June 11).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,08,000 per sovereign and Rs 13,500 per gram, after a fall of Rs 300 per gram.

On June 10, gold was priced at Rs 1,10,400 per sovereign and Rs 13,800 per gram.

Silver prices remain unchanged

Silver prices remain stable and are sold at Rs 260 per gram (Rs 2,60,000 per kg) on June 11.

Silver was sold at Rs 260 per gram (Rs 2,60,000 per kg) on June 10.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,160 per sovereign (Rs 9,020 per gram) on June 11, 2025, to Rs 1,08,000 per sovereign (Rs 13,500 per gram) on June 11, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 35,840 or about 49.67%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

June 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,800

June 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200

June 8, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,070

June 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200

June 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,15,440 | 1 gram - Rs 14,430

Silver price over the last five days:

June 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

June 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

June 8, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

June 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

June 5, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280

Gold and Silver price in Chennai
gold price in Chennai
gold
Silver price in Chennai
silver
Gold and Silver
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in