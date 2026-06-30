Chennai gold price plunges by Rs 2,160 on June 30, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

CHENNAI: Gold prices decreased on Tuesday (June 30) in the city.
The yellow metal became cheaper by Rs 2,160 per sovereign compared to Monday (June 29).
The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,04,240 per sovereign and Rs 13,030 per gram, down by Rs 2,160 per sovereign and Rs 270 per gram.
Silver prices decreased by Rs 5 per gram and are being sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg) on June 30.
On June 29, it was sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,320 per sovereign (Rs 8,915 per gram) on June 30, 2025, to Rs 1,04,240 per sovereign (Rs 13,030 per gram) on June 30, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 32,920 or about 46.16%.
June 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300
June 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,960 | 1 gram - Rs 13,370
June 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300
June 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,120 | 1 gram - Rs 13,140
June 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,35
June 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
June 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
June 26, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
June 25, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 230
June 24, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240