Chennai

Chennai gold price plunges by Rs 2,160 on June 30, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

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CHENNAI: Gold prices decreased on Tuesday (June 30) in the city.

The yellow metal became cheaper by Rs 2,160 per sovereign compared to Monday (June 29).

The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,04,240 per sovereign and Rs 13,030 per gram, down by Rs 2,160 per sovereign and Rs 270 per gram.

Silver prices decrease

Silver prices decreased by Rs 5 per gram and are being sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg) on June 30.

On June 29, it was sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,320 per sovereign (Rs 8,915 per gram) on June 30, 2025, to Rs 1,04,240 per sovereign (Rs 13,030 per gram) on June 30, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 32,920 or about 46.16%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

June 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300

June 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,960 | 1 gram - Rs 13,370

June 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300

June 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,120 | 1 gram - Rs 13,140

June 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,35

Silver price over the last five days:

June 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

June 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

June 26, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

June 25, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 230

June 24, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

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