Chennai gold price plunged by Rs 2640, silver costs Rs 250 per gram on March 21, 2026

CHENNAI: Gold dipped in the city on Saturday (March 21), by Rs 2640 per sovereign (8 grams), three days after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at 3.5–3.75% amid inflation concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,08,960 per sovereign and Rs 13,620 per gram, after a decrease of Rs 330.
On March 20, gold cost Rs 1,11,600 per sovereign and 13,950 per gram.
Silver prices decreased
Silver prices decreased by Rs10 to be priced at Rs 250 per gram (Rs 2,50,000 per kg) on March 21. On March 20, silver was priced at Rs 260 per gram.
Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 66,160 per sovereign (Rs 8,270 per gram) on March 21, 2025, to Rs 1,08,960 per sovereign (Rs 13,620 per gram) on March 21, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 42,800 or about 64.691%.
Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:
March 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,11,600| 1 gram - Rs 13,950 per gram
March 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,11,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,900 per gram
March 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,570 per gram
March 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,650 per gram
March 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,680 | 1 gram - Rs 14,710 per gram
Silver price over the last five days:
March 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
March 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 265
March 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275
March 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280
March 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 276