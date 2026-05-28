Chennai: Gold price plunge by Rs 1200, silver costs Rs 285 on May 28, 2026

CHENNAI: Gold has plunged by Rs 1200 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 150 per gram on May 28 in the city.
The yellow metal now costs Rs 1,16,000 per sovereign and Rs 14,500 per gram.
On May 27, gold was sold at Rs 1,17,200 per sovereign and Rs 14,650 per gram.
Silver prices also saw an decrease on May 28. The metal is now being sold at Rs 285 per gram (Rs 2,85,000 per kg), down by Rs 5 compared to the previous day.
On May 27, silver was sold at Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,480 per sovereign (Rs 8,935 per gram) on May 28, 2025, to Rs 1,16,000 per sovereign (Rs 14,500 per gram) on May 28, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 44,520 or about 62.2%.
May 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,650
May 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,730
May 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,240 | 1 gram - Rs 14,780
May 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,730
May 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,240 | 1 gram - Rs 14,780
May 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
May 26, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295
May 25, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295
May 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295
May 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295