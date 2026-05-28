Chennai: Gold price plunge by Rs 1200, silver costs Rs 285 on May 28, 2026

Silver prices decrease

Silver prices also saw an decrease on May 28. The metal is now being sold at Rs 285 per gram (Rs 2,85,000 per kg), down by Rs 5 compared to the previous day.

On May 27, silver was sold at Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,480 per sovereign (Rs 8,935 per gram) on May 28, 2025, to Rs 1,16,000 per sovereign (Rs 14,500 per gram) on May 28, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 44,520 or about 62.2%.