Chennai

Chennai: Gold price plunge by Rs 1200, silver costs Rs 285 on May 28, 2026

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Image of gold jewellery used for representative purpose
Image of gold jewellery used for representative purposePTI
Updated on

CHENNAI: Gold has plunged by Rs 1200 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 150 per gram on May 28 in the city.

The yellow metal now costs Rs 1,16,000 per sovereign and Rs 14,500 per gram.

On May 27, gold was sold at Rs 1,17,200 per sovereign and Rs 14,650 per gram.

Silver prices decrease

Silver prices also saw an decrease on May 28. The metal is now being sold at Rs 285 per gram (Rs 2,85,000 per kg), down by Rs 5 compared to the previous day.

On May 27, silver was sold at Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,480 per sovereign (Rs 8,935 per gram) on May 28, 2025, to Rs 1,16,000 per sovereign (Rs 14,500 per gram) on May 28, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 44,520 or about 62.2%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

May 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,650

May 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,730

May 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,240 | 1 gram - Rs 14,780

May 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,730

May 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,240 | 1 gram - Rs 14,780

Silver price over the last five days:

May 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

May 26, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295

May 25, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295

May 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295

May 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295

Silver prices today
Gold prices today
Gold and silver prices in Chennai

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