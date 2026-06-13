Chennai gold price increases by Rs 480 on June 13, 2026; check today's gold rate

Silver prices increase

Silver prices also saw an increase on June 13. The metal is now being sold at Rs 270 per gram (Rs 2,70,000 per kg), up by Rs 5 compared to the previous day.

On June 12, silver was sold at Rs 265 per gram (Rs 2,65,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 74,360 per sovereign (Rs 9,295 per gram) on June 13, 2025, to Rs 1,10,880 per sovereign (Rs 13,860 per gram) on June 13, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 36,520 or about 49.11%.