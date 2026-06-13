Chennai

Chennai gold price increases by Rs 480 on June 13, 2026; check today's gold rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Gold bangles
Image of gold bangles used for representative purpose PTI
Updated on

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 480 per sovereign on Saturday (June 13).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,10,880 per sovereign and Rs 13,860 per gram, after an increase of Rs 60 per gram.

On June 12, gold was priced at Rs 1,10,400 per sovereign and Rs 13,800 per gram.

Silver prices increase

Silver prices also saw an increase on June 13. The metal is now being sold at Rs 270 per gram (Rs 2,70,000 per kg), up by Rs 5 compared to the previous day.

On June 12, silver was sold at Rs 265 per gram (Rs 2,65,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 74,360 per sovereign (Rs 9,295 per gram) on June 13, 2025, to Rs 1,10,880 per sovereign (Rs 13,860 per gram) on June 13, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 36,520 or about 49.11%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

June 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,800

June 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,000 | 1 gram - Rs 13,500

June 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,800

June 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200

June 8, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,070

Silver price over the last five days:

June 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 265

June 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

June 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

June 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

June 8, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

Silver prices today
Gold prices today
Gold and silver prices in Chennai
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in