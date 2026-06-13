Chennai gold price increases by Rs 480 on June 13, 2026; check today's gold rate

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 480 per sovereign on Saturday (June 13).
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,10,880 per sovereign and Rs 13,860 per gram, after an increase of Rs 60 per gram.
On June 12, gold was priced at Rs 1,10,400 per sovereign and Rs 13,800 per gram.
Silver prices also saw an increase on June 13. The metal is now being sold at Rs 270 per gram (Rs 2,70,000 per kg), up by Rs 5 compared to the previous day.
On June 12, silver was sold at Rs 265 per gram (Rs 2,65,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 74,360 per sovereign (Rs 9,295 per gram) on June 13, 2025, to Rs 1,10,880 per sovereign (Rs 13,860 per gram) on June 13, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 36,520 or about 49.11%.
June 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,800
June 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,000 | 1 gram - Rs 13,500
June 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,800
June 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200
June 8, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,070
June 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 265
June 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
June 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
June 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
June 8, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270