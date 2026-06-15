Chennai gold price increases by Rs 1680 on June 15, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,12,560 per sovereign and Rs 14,070 per gram, after an increase of Rs 210 per gram.
On June 13, gold was priced at Rs 1,10,880 per sovereign and Rs 13,860 per gram.
Silver prices also saw an increase on June 15. The metal is now being sold at Rs 280 per gram (Rs 2,80,000 per kg), up by Rs 10 compared to June 13.
On June 13, silver was sold at Rs 270 per gram (Rs 2,70,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 74,440 per sovereign (Rs 9,305 per gram) on June 15, 2025, to Rs 1,12,560 per sovereign (Rs 14,070 per gram) on June 15, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 38,120 or about 51.20%.
June 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,880 | 1 gram - Rs 13,860
June 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,800
June 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,000 | 1 gram - Rs 13,500
June 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,800
June 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200
June 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
June 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 265
June 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
June 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
June 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270