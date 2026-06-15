Chennai

Chennai gold price increases by Rs 1680 on June 15, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
A salesman arranges a necklace at a jewellery shop, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
A salesman arranges a necklace at a jewellery shop(Photo: PTI)
Updated on

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 1680 per sovereign on Monday (June 15).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,12,560 per sovereign and Rs 14,070 per gram, after an increase of Rs 210 per gram.

On June 13, gold was priced at Rs 1,10,880 per sovereign and Rs 13,860 per gram.

Silver prices increase

Silver prices also saw an increase on June 15. The metal is now being sold at Rs 280 per gram (Rs 2,80,000 per kg), up by Rs 10 compared to June 13.

On June 13, silver was sold at Rs 270 per gram (Rs 2,70,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 74,440 per sovereign (Rs 9,305 per gram) on June 15, 2025, to Rs 1,12,560 per sovereign (Rs 14,070 per gram) on June 15, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 38,120 or about 51.20%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

June 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,880 | 1 gram - Rs 13,860

June 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,800

June 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,000 | 1 gram - Rs 13,500

June 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,800

June 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200

Silver price over the last five days:

June 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

June 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 265

June 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

June 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

June 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

Gold and Silver price in Chennai
silver price
gold price in Chennai
gold price
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in