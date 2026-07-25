Chennai

Chennai gold price falls by Rs 1,040 on July 25, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city decreased by Rs 1,040 per sovereign on Saturday (July 25).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,04,800 per sovereign and Rs 13,100 per gram, after a decrease of Rs 130 per gram.

Earlier on July 24, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,05,840 per sovereign and Rs 13,230 per gram.

Silver remains unchanged

Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged and are being sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg) on July 25.

On July 24, it was sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,680 per sovereign (Rs 9,210 per gram) on July 25, 2025, to Rs 1,04,800 per sovereign (Rs 13,100 per gram) on July 25, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 31,120 or about 42.24%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

uly 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,840 | 1 gram - Rs 13,230

July 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,000 | 1 gram - Rs 13,500

July 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,440 | 1 gram - Rs 13,430

July 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,360 | 1 gram - Rs 13,170

July 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,150

Silver price over the last five days:

July 24, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

July 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

July 21, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

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