Chennai gold price falls by Rs 1,040 on July 25, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city decreased by Rs 1,040 per sovereign on Saturday (July 25).
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,04,800 per sovereign and Rs 13,100 per gram, after a decrease of Rs 130 per gram.
Earlier on July 24, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,05,840 per sovereign and Rs 13,230 per gram.
Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged and are being sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg) on July 25.
On July 24, it was sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,680 per sovereign (Rs 9,210 per gram) on July 25, 2025, to Rs 1,04,800 per sovereign (Rs 13,100 per gram) on July 25, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 31,120 or about 42.24%.
uly 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,840 | 1 gram - Rs 13,230
July 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,000 | 1 gram - Rs 13,500
July 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,440 | 1 gram - Rs 13,430
July 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,360 | 1 gram - Rs 13,170
July 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,150
July 24, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
July 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
July 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
July 21, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
July 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240