Chennai

Chennai gold price drops by Rs 400 on July 17, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Jewellery shop, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
A salesman arranges a necklace at a jewellery shopPTI
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CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city decreased by Rs 400 per sovereign on Friday (July 17).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,04,800 per sovereign and Rs 13,100 per gram, after an decrease of Rs 30 per gram.

Earlier on July 16 price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,05,200 per sovereign and Rs 13,150 per gram.

Silver prices decrease

Silver prices decreased by Rs 5 per gram and are being sold at Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg) on July 17.

On July 16, it was sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,840 per sovereign (Rs 9,105 per gram) on July 17, 2025, to Rs 1,04,800 per sovereign (Rs 13,100 per gram) on July 17, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 31,960 or about 43.87%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

July 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100

July 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,440 | 1 gram - Rs 13,180

July 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,150

July 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,200

July 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300

Silver price over the last five days:

July 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

Gold and Silver price in Chennai
silver price
gold price
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