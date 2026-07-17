Chennai gold price drops by Rs 400 on July 17, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,04,800 per sovereign and Rs 13,100 per gram, after an decrease of Rs 30 per gram.
Earlier on July 16 price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,05,200 per sovereign and Rs 13,150 per gram.
Silver prices decreased by Rs 5 per gram and are being sold at Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg) on July 17.
On July 16, it was sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,840 per sovereign (Rs 9,105 per gram) on July 17, 2025, to Rs 1,04,800 per sovereign (Rs 13,100 per gram) on July 17, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 31,960 or about 43.87%.
July 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100
July 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,440 | 1 gram - Rs 13,180
July 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,150
July 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,200
July 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300
July 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
July 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
July 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
July 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
July 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240