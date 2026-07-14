Chennai

Chennai gold price drops by Rs 400 on July 14, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city decreased by Rs 400 per sovereign on Tuesday (July 14).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,05,200 per sovereign and Rs 13,150 per gram, after a decline of Rs 50 per gram.

Earlier on July 13, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,05,600 per sovereign and Rs 13,200 per gram.

Silver remains unchanged

Silver prices remain unchanged and are being sold at Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg) on July 14.

On July 13, it was sold at Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,240 per sovereign (Rs 9,155 per gram) on July 14, 2025, to Rs 1,05,200 per sovereign (Rs 13,150 per gram) on July 14, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 31,960 or about 43.64%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

July 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,200

July 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300

July 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,350

July 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,350

July 8, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,640 | 1 gram - Rs 13,330

Silver price over the last five days:

July 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

July 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

July 8, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

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