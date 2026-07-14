Chennai gold price drops by Rs 400 on July 14, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city decreased by Rs 400 per sovereign on Tuesday (July 14).
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,05,200 per sovereign and Rs 13,150 per gram, after a decline of Rs 50 per gram.
Earlier on July 13, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,05,600 per sovereign and Rs 13,200 per gram.
Silver prices remain unchanged and are being sold at Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg) on July 14.
On July 13, it was sold at Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,240 per sovereign (Rs 9,155 per gram) on July 14, 2025, to Rs 1,05,200 per sovereign (Rs 13,150 per gram) on July 14, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 31,960 or about 43.64%.
July 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,200
July 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300
July 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,350
July 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,350
July 8, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,640 | 1 gram - Rs 13,330
July 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
July 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
July 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
July 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
July 8, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245