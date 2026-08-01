Chennai

Chennai gold price drops by Rs 280 on August 1, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city decreased by Rs 280 per sovereign on Saturday (August 1).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,05,760 per sovereign and Rs 13,220 per gram, after a decrease of Rs 35 per gram.

Earlier on July 31, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,06,040 per sovereign and Rs 13,255 per gram.

Silver prices remain unchanged

Silver prices remained unchanged to sell for Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg) on August 1. On July 31, it was priced at Rs 235 per gram.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,200 per sovereign (Rs 9,150 per gram) on August 1, 2025, to Rs 1,05,760 per sovereign (Rs 13,220 per gram) on August 1, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 32,560 or about 44.48%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

July 31, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,040 | 1 gram - Rs 13,255

July 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,840 | 1 gram - Rs 13,230

July 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,240 | 1 gram - Rs 13,155

July 28, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,720 | 1 gram - Rs 13,215

July 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,960 | 1 gram - Rs 13,370

Silver price over the last five days:

July 31, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 28, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

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