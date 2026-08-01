Chennai gold price drops by Rs 280 on August 1, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city decreased by Rs 280 per sovereign on Saturday (August 1).
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,05,760 per sovereign and Rs 13,220 per gram, after a decrease of Rs 35 per gram.
Earlier on July 31, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,06,040 per sovereign and Rs 13,255 per gram.
Silver prices remained unchanged to sell for Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg) on August 1. On July 31, it was priced at Rs 235 per gram.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,200 per sovereign (Rs 9,150 per gram) on August 1, 2025, to Rs 1,05,760 per sovereign (Rs 13,220 per gram) on August 1, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 32,560 or about 44.48%.
July 31, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,040 | 1 gram - Rs 13,255
July 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,840 | 1 gram - Rs 13,230
July 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,240 | 1 gram - Rs 13,155
July 28, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,720 | 1 gram - Rs 13,215
July 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,960 | 1 gram - Rs 13,370
July 31, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
July 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
July 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
July 28, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
July 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240