Chennai gold price drops by Rs 2,160 on July 24, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Silver price decrease

Meanwhile, silver prices also decreased by Rs 5 per gram and are being sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg) on July 24.

On July 23, it was sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 74,040 per sovereign (Rs 9,255 per gram) on July 24, 2025, to Rs 1,05,840 per sovereign (Rs 13,230 per gram) on July 24, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 31,800 or about 42.94%.