Chennai gold price drops by Rs 2,160 on July 24, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city decreased by Rs 2,160 per sovereign on Friday (July 24).
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,05,840 per sovereign and Rs 13,230 per gram, after a decrease of Rs 270 per gram.
Earlier on July 23, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,08,000 per sovereign and Rs 13,500 per gram.
Meanwhile, silver prices also decreased by Rs 5 per gram and are being sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg) on July 24.
On July 23, it was sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 74,040 per sovereign (Rs 9,255 per gram) on July 24, 2025, to Rs 1,05,840 per sovereign (Rs 13,230 per gram) on July 24, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 31,800 or about 42.94%.
July 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,000 | 1 gram - Rs 13,500
July 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,440 | 1 gram - Rs 13,430
July 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,360 | 1 gram - Rs 13,170
July 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,150
July 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,080 | 1 gram - Rs 13,135
July 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
July 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
July 21, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
July 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
July 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235