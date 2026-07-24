Chennai

Chennai gold price drops by Rs 2,160 on July 24, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Image of gold jewellery used for representative purpose
Image of gold jewellery used for representative purposePTI
Updated on

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city decreased by Rs 2,160 per sovereign on Friday (July 24).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,05,840 per sovereign and Rs 13,230 per gram, after a decrease of Rs 270 per gram.

Earlier on July 23, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,08,000 per sovereign and Rs 13,500 per gram.

Silver price decrease

Meanwhile, silver prices also decreased by Rs 5 per gram and are being sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg) on July 24.

On July 23, it was sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 74,040 per sovereign (Rs 9,255 per gram) on July 24, 2025, to Rs 1,05,840 per sovereign (Rs 13,230 per gram) on July 24, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 31,800 or about 42.94%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

July 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,000 | 1 gram - Rs 13,500

July 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,440 | 1 gram - Rs 13,430

July 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,360 | 1 gram - Rs 13,170

July 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,150

July 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,080 | 1 gram - Rs 13,135

Silver price over the last five days:

July 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

July 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

July 21, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

Gold price today
Silver price today
Gold and Silver price in Chennai
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