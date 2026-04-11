Chennai

Chennai gold price drops by Rs 200, silver costs Rs 265 per gram on April 11, 2026

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: Gold rate dropped in the city on Saturday (April 11) by Rs 200 per sovereign (8 grams).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,12,800 per sovereign and Rs 14,100 per gram, after a decrease of Rs 25.

On April 10, gold cost Rs 1,13,000 per sovereign and 14,125 per gram.

Silver prices remain stable

Silver price remains unchanged and continue to be sold at Rs 265 per gram (Rs 2,65,000 per kg) on April 11.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 69,960 per sovereign (Rs 8,745 per gram) on April 11, 2025, to Rs 1,12,800 per sovereign (Rs 14,100 per gram) on April 11, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 42,840 or about 61.234%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

April 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,125

April 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,000

April 8, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200

April 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,880 | 1 gram - Rs 13,860

April 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,11,920 | 1 gram - Rs 13,990

Silver price over the last five days:

April 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 265

April 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

April 8, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 265

April 7, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

April 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

Gold price today
Silver price today
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silver

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