Chennai gold price drops by Rs 200, silver costs Rs 265 per gram on April 11, 2026

CHENNAI: Gold rate dropped in the city on Saturday (April 11) by Rs 200 per sovereign (8 grams).
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,12,800 per sovereign and Rs 14,100 per gram, after a decrease of Rs 25.
On April 10, gold cost Rs 1,13,000 per sovereign and 14,125 per gram.
Silver prices remain stable
Silver price remains unchanged and continue to be sold at Rs 265 per gram (Rs 2,65,000 per kg) on April 11.
Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 69,960 per sovereign (Rs 8,745 per gram) on April 11, 2025, to Rs 1,12,800 per sovereign (Rs 14,100 per gram) on April 11, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 42,840 or about 61.234%.
Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:
April 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,125
April 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,000
April 8, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200
April 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,880 | 1 gram - Rs 13,860
April 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,11,920 | 1 gram - Rs 13,990
Silver price over the last five days:
April 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 265
April 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
April 8, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 265
April 7, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
April 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260