Chennai gold price drops below Rs 92,000 per sovereign on Oct 27, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of 22-carat gold in Chennai, which has been oscillating lately, dropped by Rs 400 per sovereign on Monday (Oct 27). A sovereign (1 sovereign = 8 gram) now costs Rs 91,600. Accordingly, the per-gram rate decreased by Rs 50 to Rs 11,450.

On October 25, a sovereign of gold had risen by Rs 800 to Rs 92,000 (per-gram rate: Rs 11,500).

On October 17, a sovereign had cost Rs 97,600 (gram: Rs 12,200), the highest it has recorded this year, only to fall later.

Gold has seen a record rally this year as traders turned to the safe-haven asset amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty, driven by the ongoing US shutdown and the global trade war President Donald Trump unleashed, including on India.

Gold prices have recorded a massive surge from Rs 57,200 per sovereign (Rs 7,150 per gram) at the start of the year to Rs 92,000 today (October 25), a growth of Rs 34,400, or roughly 60.1%.

However, after a straight breakneck climb, the yellow metal has been on an on and off decline since the past week. Commenting on this decrease, S Santha Kumar, secretary, The Jewellers and Diamond Traders Association – Madras, had attributed it to the inflation prevailing in the US economy, saying it has nothing to do with any domestic reasons.

However, Santha Kumar had also predicted that gold is likely to go up again by next week. “It is expected to cross Rs 1 lakh per sovereign by November."

On the other hand, silver, which climbed a record Rs 200/gram this month, is now on a downward spiral. A gram of silver continues to be priced at Rs 170 (Rs 170,000/kilogram) on October 27.

A gram of silver was priced at Rs 98 on January 1, and today it trades at Rs 170, marking a rise of Rs 72, or 73.4%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

October 25, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 92,000, 1 gram: Rs 11,500

October 24, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 91,200, 1 gram: Rs 11,400

October 23, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 92,000, 1 gram: Rs 11,500

October 22, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 92,320, 1 gram: Rs 11,540

October 21, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 96,000, 1 gram: Rs 12,000

Silver price over the last five days:

October 25, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 170

October 24, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 170

October 23, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 174

October 22, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 175

October 21, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 188